Richard Satterfield

Richard L. Satterfield
EDENTON - Richard L. Satterfield, 92, went on to be with the Lord October 15, 2020. Richard was born in Edenton North Carolina to the late Delilah Holley and Lee Arthur Satterfield. He was the youngest of three boys.
Richard was educated in Chowan County Schools and was a 1948 graduate of Edenton High School. After serving in the United States Army, he received an honorable discharge.
Because of Richard's love for music, he continued to pursue his education at St. Augustine in Raleigh and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1952. In addition, he continued to study music at Boston Conservatory of Music and then Berkley School of Music. It was at this time that he became a part of Kappa Gama Psi Fraternity. As a result of his passion for music, Richard was determined to share his love for both music and education with all that were willing to learn.
Richard started working with Edenton Schools in 1956. It was during this time that he met the love of his life Roxie Lowe. They later married August 15, 1958 in Halifax, North Carolina. From this union was born one daughter Marva. Richard was a devoted husband and father and was a true man of integrity, dedication, and love.
As an educator he gave unselfishly to his students. After planting seeds of respect, determination, and a love for education and music, he served as a band director and history teacher in the Edenton School System. After leaving the school system, he continued to work for the states of Virginia and North Carolina in other capacities. However, his true gift and calling continued to remain in music. Richard was a drummer in The Piedmont Jazz Group which entertained both locally and abroad. He was always known for his musical abilities and taught music up until he was no longer able to do so.
Richard was a life-long member at Providence Missionary Baptist Church and served as a trustee and sang with the Male Chorus up until his health wouldn't allow. Richard was also an active member of many organizations in Edenton. In addition to being a former member of the NAACP and Civic League, he was also a member of the American Legion and Retired Teachers. He was known as a respected citizen and leader in the community.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by brothers, Milton L. Satterfield, Willie B. Satterfield and Tommy Roberts. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years Roxie Satterfield, one daughter Dr. Marva S. Miller of Greensboro, one grandson Jalen of Greensboro; five sister-in- laws Jean Manley (Jimmie) of Greenville, NC; Lola Carroll (Kay-deceased) of Enfield, NC; Doris Pittman (Curtis deceased) Mildred Lowe (Cle-deceased) of Enfield, NC, and Beverly Lowe (Elmer-deceased).
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, October 20, 2020 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton, N.C, officiated by Pastor John R. Shannon. Rowson Funeral Home, 104 North Oakum St, Edenton, N.C. assisted with the funeral arrangements.
The Satterfield family would like to thank everyone for all acts of love and support throughout our time of bereavement.