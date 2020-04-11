Richard Taylor

Richard Allen Taylor
EDENTON - Richard Allen Taylor, 60, of Woodland Drive, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Edenton House Assisted Living.
Richard was born in Chowan County on November 24, 1959, and was the son of the Edward W. Taylor, Jr. and Stella Esno Taylor of Edenton. Before his health forced retirement, he had worked as both a carpenter, and with the family business, Bridge Turn Exxon. A lifelong resident of Edenton, he had been confirmed in the Catholic Church, and was a graduate of John A. Holmes High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his longtime companion, Silvia Phelps; and his brother, Steve Taylor and wife, Dana, all of Edenton. Also surviving are a niece, Nicole Moore and husband, Kenneth; a nephew, Chris Bass and wife, Rebecca; a great-niece, Kennan Moore; and two great-nephews, Easton Moore and Benson Bass.
A graveside service will be held Easter Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Jay Rivenbark.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.