Richard Thomas Godfrey, Jr.

Richard Thomas "Ricky" Godfrey, Jr., 67, of Elizabeth City, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in his home. Mr. Godfrey was born in Pasquotank County on June 13, 1954, and was the son of the late Richard Thomas Godfrey, Sr. and Beulah Lane Godfrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Timmy Godfrey. A contractor, he owned and operated Godfrey's Wallpaper and Painting. He was a veteran having served in the Army and later in the National Guard Reserve. Surviving is his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Hayes "Bonnie" Godfrey; two sons, Craig McCrodden (wife, Beth), and Case McCrodden; a grandson, Peyton McCrodden, all of Camden; a brother, David Mercer Godfrey (wife, Debra) of Chesapeake, VA; and four nephews, Ben, Andrew, John, and Daniel. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Tommy Berry. With the resurgence in the area of the Covid Virus, no formal visitation is planned. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.