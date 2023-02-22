Richard Young

ELIZABETH CITY - Richard "Dick" Frank Young, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence. Born in South Ozone Park, NY on July 26, 1938, to the late Ethel Hilton Young and Frank Xavier Young, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Allison Allen Young; his daughter, Charlotte Young Pureza; son-in-law, Paul Rolando Pureza; granddaughter Sarah Ames Pureza; brother-in-law Ed Kroell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Kroell and Audrey Pratt.

