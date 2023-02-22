Richard Young

ELIZABETH CITY - Richard "Dick" Frank Young, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence. Born in South Ozone Park, NY on July 26, 1938, to the late Ethel Hilton Young and Frank Xavier Young, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Allison Allen Young; his daughter, Charlotte Young Pureza; son-in-law, Paul Rolando Pureza; granddaughter Sarah Ames Pureza; brother-in-law Ed Kroell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Kroell and Audrey Pratt.
Dick was a graduate of Albany State University. He served in the United States Coast Guard and his career highlights include serving on three Coast Guard Cutters, as Group Commander Key West, and finally as Chief of Readiness and Reserve for the Pacific while stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. He retired as a Commander after twenty-one years of service.
A love of the sea brought him to his second career as a Merchant Marine Captain with a marine division of Amoco Oil. Dick sailed to many ports including, the east coast, the gulf coast, and Alaska. He returned to Texas City as Amoco's Port Captain until he retired.
Besides his love of the sea, Dick was a lifelong lover of gardening, particularly tropical plants. He was an animal lover with many pets over the years. His two dogs, Maggie and Murphy were by his side at the time of his passing. He met many neighbors while walking his dogs and working in his yard. In particular, the Cerveny family, Steve, Jennifer, Lucas, Kate, and Connee who became extended family. As well as special neighbors, Billy and Vickie Nixon whose love and support have been continuous.
Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, NC on February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Daniel Cenci officiating. The family will welcome friends and family to the home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 200 S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 (www.spcanenc.org).
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Young Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
