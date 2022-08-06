Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by a daughter, Amber Stickle of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, Michael Stickle (Karyssa) of Norfolk, VA, Preston Stickle (Brittany) of Hertford, NC, and William Dodson, of Elizabeth City, NC; and his fiancée, Amy Dodson. He was also very proud to be Granpap to his two grandchildren, Cole Stickle and Olivia Stickle. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Stickle family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
