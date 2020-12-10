Rick Watson
GARNER - Richard Glenn "Rick" Watson, 68, of Garner, died Monday, December 7, 2020.
Funeral, Friday, 1:00 PM, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wilson.
Rick was preceded by his parents, Glenn and Doris Bass Watson.
He was a businessman, family man, protector and leader. He was an entrepreneur and worked with his father and mother in family businesses; Seashore Sports, GWS INC. and Watson Development Group. He was the president and CEO of the Northeast Partnership for over ten years. As president and CEO, Rick lead the Northeast as a champion in business development and helped rural Eastern North Carolina. Rick put his family first and took care of his family and friends.
Rick is survived by his wife, Brenda Womble; son, Jason Watson of Topsail Island; daughter, Beth Simmons and husband, Ken, of Huntersville; grandsons, Noah Tucker Simmons and Cannon Glenn Watson; former wife, Beth Horne Watson of Richlands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.