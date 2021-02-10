Charles Richard “Ricky” Ballance, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his daughter’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on September 17, 1952 to the late Julie Estelle Ballance Smith, he was raised by his grandparents, Grady and Sally Ballance. Ricky was an equipment operator for the Forestry Service. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Brickhouse (Ray) Camden, NC; a sister, Shirley Smith; a brother, Donald Ray Smith (Tina); two grandchildren, Steven Brickhouse (Kim) of Elizabeth City, NC and Amber Smock (Wesley) of Topeka, KS; and four great-grandchildren, Zack, Chloe, and Jackson Brickhouse, and Evelyn Smock. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Ray Kotzian, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ballance family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.