Rita Smithson

Rita Smith Smithson
ELIZABETH CITY - Rita Smith Smithson of 1040 Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City entered Eternal Life on June 4, 2020, having waged a valiant battle with dementia for over two years.
She was born just around the corner on Peartree Road on June 2, 1932, to the late Lee Smith and Mary Lee Combs Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded into eternity by a brother, Carroll Lee Smith, Sr., her paternal grandparents, Weldon Thomas Smith and Lucinda Brothers Smith and step-grandmother, Maggie Umphlett Smith Morris and maternal grandparents, James Clinton Combs and Annie Trueblood Combs. She was also preceded by two special uncles, Horace Smith and Carlton M. Combs, and a special aunt, Helen Smith Morris.
She is survived by her son, Andrew F. Smithson of Durham and Elizabeth City; three daughters, Deborah S. Manning and husband Rick, Denise S. T. Rothrock and husband Ken, all of Elizabeth City, and Donna S. Egan and husband Robert formerly of Colington Harbour and now residing in Lansing, NC.
Mrs. Smithson is also survived by a grandson, Lt. Col. John L. Trueblood and wife Dr. Rebecca Rajfer-Trueblood, and their children, Robb and Zoe of California and a granddaughter, Meredith M. Umphlett and husband Craig and their children, Layton and Madeline of Elizabeth City, as well as very special caregivers, Diane, Crystal and Elizabeth.
A worship service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Delores Langley. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. While flowers are accepted and appreciated, memorial donations may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1400 Edgewood Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909, the Area Agency on Aging-Albemarle Commission, 512 S. Church St., Hertford, NC 27944, or Albemarle Hopeline.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Smithson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.