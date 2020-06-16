Robert Ballance, Jr.

Robert Wayne Ballance, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Wayne "Rob" Ballance, Jr., 20, of 213 Simpson Street, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Born in Pasquotank County on April 29, 2000, he was the son of Robert Wayne "Rob" Ballance, Sr. and Julie Cooper McQuerry. Employed with Seegars Fence Company in Elizabeth City, a job that he was proud of and thoroughly enjoyed, he loved going to the gym, fishing, his new truck, and was an animal lover.
Preceding him in death included his paternal grandfather, Wayne Ballance; paternal great-grandfather, Lathan Forbes; and his maternal great-grandparents, Melvin and Ailene Cooper and Allen and Jane Credle.
Surviving in addition to his father and mother are his two sisters, Taylor Smith and Raylee Ballance; a brother, Memphis Ballance; a niece, Ellie; step-mother, Angela Ballance; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Georgie Cooper; paternal grandmother, Sue Lee; paternal great-grandmother, Josephine Forbes; uncle, Chris Cooper and wife, Amy; two aunts, Peggy Kight and Jamie Burk; cousins, Natalie and Topher; and many dear friends and extended family members.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at his maternal grandparents home, 445 Goose Nest Lane, Hertford, and will be conducted by Chaplain Jason Wise. At this time, friends may join the family at the home of either his father or mother.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to both Seegars Fence Company and Taylor Mueller Realty for their kindness and support during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.