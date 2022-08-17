Robert "Bobby" Lassiter

Robert “Bobby” Nathan Lassiter, age 53, of South Mills, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family and into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Bobby was born in Norfolk, VA to Vivian and Ralph Rosenbaum on October 17, 1968. He was predeceased by his mother who often referred to him as her golden child. Bobby was a big sports fan of multiple sports, especially of the New York Yankees baseball, the San Francisco 49ers football, UNC Tarheels, and NASCAR. He was a talented interior trim carpenter and worked at Lowe’s where he was recognized for his dedication. He was a member of South Mills Church of Christ. Bobby was an absolute kid magnet and a great friend to all. He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Sherri Lassiter; his children Nathan and Lydia Lassiter; his dad, Jack Lassiter (Brenda); his sister, Andrea Lundy (Will); sisters-in-law, Sheila Spivey (Jimmy) and Andy Moss; two brothers, Mike Leary (Amanda) and Rick Hart; mother-in-law, Dean Moss; nieces, Catherine Lundy, Tessa Whitehead (Aaron), and Madison Leary; nephews, William Lundy, Robbie Spivey (Rachael), Tyler Sawyer (Melissa), and Aaron Spivey; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ken Leary; father-in-law, Charles Moss, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Charles Moss, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at South Mills Church of Christ,100 Culpepper Road, South Mills, NC 27976 with Minister Ron Stuart officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Lassiter family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.