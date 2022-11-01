Robert Carlton Ballance, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was the son of Dan Ballance and Mary Lamb Ballance of Moyock, NC and was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Tarkington Ballance. Robert also served in the Army National Guard and was a life-time farmer who loved his work. Robert is survived by his brother, Danny and his wife, Madelene of Orman Beach, FL and his sister, Grace Swain of Chesapeake, VA. He also leaves behind two sons, Randy and his friend, Cheryl Carpenter of Moyock, NC and Robert (Bob) and his wife, Catherine of Gretna, VA. Robert also has two step-granddaughters, Lora Boyd, her husband Will and their son Kit of Atlanta, GA; and Emily McClellen, her husband Patrick and their children, Liam and Catherine Grace of Roswell, GA. He is also survived by his special friend, Lenora (Lee) Ferrell and by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also preceding Robert in death was his son, Ricky; his sisters, Rosa Johnson, Glenna Lancaster, Phyllis Taylor; and his brother, Dempsey. A graveside service will be held at Moyock Cemetery on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Ballance family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Ballance or send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
