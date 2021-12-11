Robert Dozier

Robert Lee Dozier
HOUSTON, TX - (November 14, 1944 - November 22, 2021) Robert "Bob" Lee Dozier, age 77, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to Franklin and Alma Dozier. He grew up in South Mills, North Carolina and attended N.C. State University.
Bob worked for Western Electric as an electrical engineer. He was transferred to Houston, Texas in 1975 where he worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone (AT&T) as a network services manager. He retired in 2000 and enjoyed his retirement at his "happy place" in Galveston, Texas with his friends.
Bob was passionate about his family; he loved his friends, cars, sports, and having the latest technology.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan, his son, Robert (Laura) Dozier of Sugar Land, Texas, daughter, Laura (Ryan) Arthur of Lake Jackson, Texas, his grandchildren, Lindsey (Jacob) Gibson of New Braunfels, Texas, Garrett Arthur, Avery Arthur, Miles Dozier, and Grant Dozier, his brother, Franklin R. (DeCelia) Dozier of Suffolk, Virginia, brother-in-law, John Owensby, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in the Founders' Chapel, 10221 Ella Lee Ln. Houston, Tx 77042, on Saturday, December 18th at 10:00am.
Memorials for Bob may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church (www.gpch.org) of Houston, or Cancer Fighters of Houston (www.cfohtown.com), or CFOH, PO Box 272641, Houston, Texas 77277-2641.