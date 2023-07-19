Robert E. Stokley, Jr.

Robert “Bobby” Edward Stokley, Jr. passed away at his home on July 7, 2023, in Hertford, North Carolina at the age of 80. He was born on June 6, 1943, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Robert was a dedicated individual who led a life of service and commitment. Bobby served his country with honor and distinction, having been a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969 and again from 1979 to 1987. His love for his country and desire to defend its values were evident through his commitment to the military. Aside from his military service, Bobby worked as a teacher, instilling knowledge, and shaping young minds. He believed in the power of education and dedicated himself to this noble profession. Bobby was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, organizations that honored and preserved the history and heritage of the United States. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Stokley, Sr., as well as his brothers, William "Mark" Cartwright and Butch Cartwright. He will be dearly missed by his surviving family and friends, particularly his mother, Alma R. Trueblood Cartwright, nephew, Nathan Cartwright and his wife Loren, and great nephews, Tucker and Parker Cartwright. During his lifetime, Bobby touched the lives of many through his selfless service and dedication to his country and profession. He will be remembered for his unwavering loyalty, strong work ethic, and commitment to his principles. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at New Hollywood Cemetery with Chaplain Chad Cotton officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Stokley family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
