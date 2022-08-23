Robert Edward Lee, of 502 High Street, died peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, in his home where he was cared for by his family. Robert was born on November 24, 1933 and was the son of the late Obed and Minnie Clark Lee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia Lee Brabble; two brothers, James Benjamin "J.B." Lee and Obed Lenwood Lee; and by a grandson, Carl Ober II. Robert spent his first 11 years in Beaufort County, NC until the untimely death of his father. This event changed his life forever. He moved with his mother to Edenton where he graduated from John A. Holmes High School. Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Smalley Destroyer from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. The former CEO of Tarheel Bank & Trust Company, he later formed his own business as a Real Estate Appraiser. He served on the board of the NC Bankers Association for a number of years and was a member of the National Association of Master Appraisers. Community involvement included his serving as a Trustee of Chowan College (now University), on the Board of Directors of Chowan Academy, and on the Board of Trustees of the Roanoke-Chowan Technical Institute (now college) where he was appointed by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. He was a member of Gatesville Baptist Church and had served as a Sunday School teacher and on the Board of Deacons. Robert was a lover of all things to do with nature. He respected all animals and loved planting a garden and flowers. The yard was his sanctuary. One of his greatest loves and joys were his puppies, Beauregard, Noah and Luke, who he believed were angels sent from God. An avid collector of books, he only read hardbacks. No Kindle for him! He also loved NC Duck prints and anything to do with wildlife. Surviving is his loving wife of 32 years, Deborah Baines Lee; a daughter, Erica Lee; a son, Robert E. Lee II (wife, Julie); five grandchildren, Kristin, Travis, Brandon, Bryan and Brittany; numerous great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia Lee Williams. Also surviving are Natalie Layden (husband, Brian), Melissa Baines, and Bobby Baines (companion, Mandy). He loved them like his own children. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 24th, at 11:00 a.m. in Gatesville Baptist Church and will be conducted by his nephew, The Reverend Terry Williams, and by pastor, The Reverend Tom Holland. The family respectfully requests that visitation be limited to a reception that will be in the church social hall immediately following the service. Private inurnment will be in the family columbarium in the Town of Gatesville Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to ECU Hospice and Home Care of Ahoskie, specifically Jackie, Sandra, Rose, and Jennifer; and to Gates County EMS workers Cody and Glynda, for the care and comfort given to their loved one during these last difficult days. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to the Gatesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 167, Gatesville, NC 27938, or to the NC State Veterinary Hospital, 1052 William Moore Drive, Raleigh, NC 27607. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
