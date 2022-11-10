Robert F. Workman, Jr.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman, Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert & Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did an apprenticeship at the shipyard in Newport News for 7 years. He then attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for General Electric in Wilmington, NC for the entirety of his professional career. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jim Workman. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Ballance Workman of the home, daughters Sherri Sawyer of Kitty Hawk and Jenn Workman of Wilmington, and son Robert Franklin Workman III of Kitty Hawk. He had two stepsons, Donnie Sawyer (Evie) and Daryl Sawyer (Katie), and several grandchildren. Bob was a faithful member of Still Waters Independent Baptist Church in Nags Head where he sang in the choir and enjoyed the Men’s Bible Study breakfast each week. Bob had the sweetest heart and his kind demeanor was the first thing you’d notice about him. A memorial service will be held at Still Waters Independent Baptist Church, 100 E. Driftwood Street, Nags Head, NC 27959 on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11:00a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Workman’s name to Still Waters Independent Baptist Church. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Workman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
