Robert G. Hale

Robert Gibson Hale, 98, of 1145 Leland Circle, Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of the Bosley Road community in Sunbury, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Autumn Care of Norfolk. Mr. Hale was born in Hertford County on September 30, 1922, to the late Otho William and Sevilla Norene Johnson Hale, and grew up in Windsor, NC with his two sisters and three brothers. An Army veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific Theater and saw combat action in the Philippines. Retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad, he worked as a telegraph operator and later as a freight agent. While living in the Tidewater area, he was a member and deacon of Port Norfolk Baptist Church, and after moving to Sunbury was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church. Up until nearly the age of 95, he and his wife did the custodial work for the church and for First Citizens Bank in Sunbury. In retirement, he also found time to enjoy fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in January 2018 by his wife of 74 years, Lucille Outland Hale; his sister, Jont; and by brothers, Mac, Wint, and Fred. Surviving are his daughter, Barbara Ann Hale Woolridge (husband, Ed) of Virginia Beach; his son, William S. “Bill” Hale, Sr. (wife, Karen) of Elizabeth City; his sister, Katherine Murray of Kinston; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Damascus Christian Church Cemetery in Sunbury and will be conducted by Pastors Greg Jernigan and Tom Hall. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 101, Sunbury, NC 27979. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
