Robert Howard Cotton, Jr.

Robert “Bob” Howard Cotton, Jr., age 79, of Coinjock, NC died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Franklin, VA on February 24, 1943 to the late Robert Howard Cotton and Margaret Whitfield Cotton, he was the husband of Anita Hotchkiss Cotton. Although born in Franklin, Bob spent most of his childhood in Smithfield, VA. He graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy and attended the University of Richmond before graduating from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). Bob achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served his country honorably in the U. S. Army. An avid gardener, he was an alumnus of Currituck County Master Gardeners. He was also a former member of Harborfront Kiwanis Club in Norfolk, VA. Bob was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He loved his family, his plants, and his cats. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Andrea Cotton Stone of Charleston, SC and Allison L. Cotton of Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Samuel E. Cotton of Coinjock, NC; a sister, Suzanne Cotton Councill; a brother, Samuel C. Cotton; two grandchildren, Jay Sample and Jordan Sample; and two nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 275 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch, NC 27965 with Pastor Eric Lindblade officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Gardens with the U. S. Army presenting military honors. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Cotton family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
