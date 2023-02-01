Robert Hurdle (Bob)

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
COCOA, FL - Bob Hurdle, of Cocoa, FL, passed away quietly on January 22nd at home, surrounded by family. Bob was born in Elizabeth City, NC and graduated from Camden County High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in the late 60's.
He was pre-deceased by his father Clinton and mother Beatrice Cuthrell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Barbara Dutter, his son Christopher, wife Jennifer and granddaughter Eloise of Royersford, PA; his sisters Linda (and Calvin) Winslow of Camden, Bonnie Wolf of Lady Lake, FL, and Jill (and Sam) Kramer of Elizabeth City, NC.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in VA, FL, NC, AK and PA.
Over the years he worked in the financial field in NC and the Tidewater VA area, later becoming a real estate broker in Northern Virginia. After his son Chris was born he relocated to his wife's hometown of Easton, PA where he ended his career as a regional facilities manager for the Bank of America.
His slowly declining health forced him into early retirement where he became increasingly restricted. A move to Cocoa, Florida allowed him to have a view of a variety of wildlife from his beloved recliner. While he could not travel he enjoyed visits from family, friends and neighbors. He and his wife were supported by the wonderful caregivers from hospice and his aid Jeanette (among others) from Assisting Hands.
Island Cremations will be handling the arrangements. Services will be casual and privately held at a later date. Donations may be made to your favorite nature preserve, or St. Frances Reflections Lifestage Care, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
