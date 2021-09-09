Robert Lee Banks, 70 of Elizabeth City, NC entered eternal rest on August 27, 2021 at The Citadel of Elizabeth City, NC. He was the son of the late Samuel Banks and Martha Cole Banks. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Banks and James Banks, Sr.; two sisters, Mable Etta Green and Janice Banks. A public walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. Masks are required. Robert leaves to cherish his memories: twelve nieces and nephews, Clayton Banks, Keith Banks, David Banks and James Banks, Jr., of Washington, DC, Terrie Allen, James Banks, of Elizabeth City, NC, Francine Roach of Hopewell, VA, Jannie Shelby of New York, Dennis Banks of Woodbridge, VA, Clifton Banks, Donald Banks and Terrance Banks of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister-in-law, Catherine Banks of Washington, DC; one uncle, Clayton Cole of Newark, NJ. Professional Services are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
