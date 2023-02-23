Robert Lowry

Robert Earl Lowry

ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Earl Lowry, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born in Lexington, KY on August 17, 1959.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.