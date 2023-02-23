Robert Lowry

Robert Earl Lowry
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Earl Lowry, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born in Lexington, KY on August 17, 1959.
Robert Earl was a unique individual to say the least.
We moved to Weeksville when Robert was 9 years old. In a short time, he was taught how to drive a tractor and by the time he reached middle school he was able to operate all kinds of farm machinery.
Robert lived every boys' dream of tractor driving, hunting, fishing, and camping in the woods. He also grew up racing motocross and flat track motorcycles, winning several races. After high school Robert joined the US Army and he and his wife spent 4 years living in Germany and touring Europe.
Robert was always up for an adventure and he managed to find plenty of them. Truck driving around the US, commercial fishing off the grand banks, working with demolition equipment and eventually settling back at the farm.
He made many friends across the US and thanks to the internet he was able to stay in touch with many of them. Robert was an avid reader and he enjoyed the outdoor life. He was a "baby-saving hero" who once helped rescue a lost toddler.
Someone once said that Robert was so kind he would give you the shirt off of his back, even though he had borrowed the shirt from someone else.
All of us who loved Robert will miss him very much. Especially "Pete", his beloved dog and constant companion.
Rest in peace Rabbit Squirrel.
In addition to his mother, Vivian Rudd Lowry, he is survived by two sons, Daniel Lowry (Ellie) of Greenville, NC and Ian Lowry of Hertford, NC; a sister, Sherry Lynn Meads of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, William Lowry (June) of Charleston, SC and Walter Lowry (Diana) of Concord, NC; five grandchildren, Lydia, Daniel, Alexander, Scarlett, and Valerie; an uncle Terry Rudd; an aunt, Kay Rudd; the mother of his children, Robyn Culpepper; several nieces and nephews, and a host of lifelong friends, including Jack and Gary. In addition to his father, W. R. Lowry, Jr., he was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents (Lowrys and Rudds); his brother-in-law, Tim Meads; an uncle, Johnny Rudd; and two aunts, Meredith Wood and Skippy DeLorenzo.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Daniel Cenci officiating. There will be a reception following the service.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Albemarle Food Bank, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; or to the charity of one's choice.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Lowry Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.