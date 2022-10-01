...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45
to 55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City,
Isle of Wight, and York Counties...in addition to the Cities
of Newport News, Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
SHILOH - Shag would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with his beloved grandson, John Robert, and his precious daughter, Nora Lee, as well as many other family and friends he has not seen in a long time.
Shag, as known to friends and family, was born in Lyons, New York, on Wednesday, June 19, 1940, and passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at age 82.
Shag served his country proudly, as a Boiler Tender, in the U.S. Navy. After serving his country, he returned to civilian life, working in a diverse scope of jobs. He took great pride and thoroughly enjoyed training Labrador Retrievers, as Field Trials, for many years, and is where he came to know and fall in love with Taffy, his four-legged daughter, who would have been chosen ahead of his two-legged children, if a choice had to be made, it's said, in jest. He also worked with local bars, servicing pool tables and pinball machines, in the Hampton Roads area. There were also years spent at the Ford Motor Plant, before planting his feet, at what would be considered his 'career' job, at the NC Dept of Corrections. Mr. Lytle was quickly respected, by both the prisoners and peers, on both sides of the prison bars.
Even after his retirement from NC Dept of Corrections, he was never found sitting for long, whether it was on the golf course, his daily walks, or his continued work with "Firearms Training and One Arm Self Defense" for both prison guards and college students who had enrolled in his courses.
Shag will be greatly missed and forever cherished by his loving wife and best friend of 34 years, Gerri Lytle; his two sons, Robert "Boogie" F. Lytle Jr. (Nina) of Moyock, NC and Richard D. Lytle (Merita) of Kitty Hawk, NC; stepdaughters Liz Wilaby (James) of Grandy, NC and Eileen Alewine (Allen) of Virginia Beach, VA; Grandchildren, Katie Corwin, Faith Lytle, RT Zendeli, Stephanie Chappell, Nicholas Chappell, Cassie Chappell, Nicole Specht, Tyler Stonecypher, Virgil Stonecypher, Josh Alewine, and Lisa McKee; and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Also left to share his memories, that were close to his heart, are Austin Weeks, Laverne Mayo, and Joe Ambrose. Your presence was invaluable to Shag, and you were always considered family. He was predeceased and missed dearly, his beloved and full of life grandson, John Robert Lytle (McCullen) and a daughter, Nora Lee Lytle. We feel certain that Pip-Squeak was waiting for his daddy to arrive, along with Taffy!
A very special thank you to Dr. Samantha Furia and her entire staff, for the excellent care and sincere attention given to Shag, Dad, Pops, Papa, during the most difficult time of his life. He had said many times, "Dr. Furia sure did save my life. She is the only one that knows what she is doing. I trust her with my life!" - thank you, from the deepest corners of our hearts, for not only the care, but the compassion and time you gave to him!
While we will miss you, we have great comfort in knowing that you are at peace; free from all pain and can see you sitting with your beloved and full-of-life grandson, John Robert, at the 19th hole, enjoying that Miller High Life! We will always love you!
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled.
