Robert Lewis (Bob) Maggio
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Lewis (Bob) Maggio, loving father, and decorated Naval veteran, known as Dad, Pop, Granddaddy, and PawPaw to his family, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at his residence in Elizabeth City, NC. Bob was born May17th, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late George Michael and Susan Bowman. He honorably served his country for over 20+ years as a BTC for the U. S. Navy, serving in Korea and Vietnam, as well as, several service tours. After retirement, he worked at Supac and 17 South Garment Company as a Machinist. He loved the outdoors, crafting things by hand out of wood, and he absolutely loved to travel, even if it was just a short country drive. He loved his family and spending time with all of his grandkids and great-grandkids, any chance he could get.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Ford Maggio in 1997; a son, Robert Maggio, Jr.; his daughter, Terry Lynn Maggio, his daughter, Teresa Maria Maggio; and his daughter, Patricia Elaine Teachey.
He is survived by a son, John Michael Maggio (Mary) of Elizabeth City NC; five daughters, Susan Farley (Michael) of Jay, FL, Elizabeth Elliott (Mark) of Tampa, FL, Barbara Prahl of Coos Bay, OR, Brenda Anderson of Elizabeth City, NC, and Roberta Hudson (Charles) also of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, John Maggio Jr. (Tami), Dempsey Teachey Jr. (Crystal), Jamie Pyle (Richard), Patrick Teachey, Mark Elliott II (Heather), Justin Elliott, Charles Prahl (Summer), Kirsten Prahl, Melita Glueckert (Christopher), Russell Hudson and Kacy Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa Gutierrez, Dempsey "Trey" Teachey III, Ashton Beltran, Michael Dahne, Krissy Wing, Aidyn Wing, Zelda Elliott, and Robert Elliott, ALL of which will be missd by him very, very much.
Bob has requested no services. In lieu of flowers, he had asked that donations be made in his late wife's name to the American Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116- 7023 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate .
