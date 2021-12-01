Robert Moore

Robert "Pops" Moore

ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Robert "Pops" Moore, 80 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Dr. Vernell Felton White, Officiating. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery.

Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.