Robert Moore

Robert "Pops" Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Robert "Pops" Moore, 80 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Dr. Vernell Felton White, Officiating. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery.
Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.