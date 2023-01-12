Robert Paul "Bobby" Hollowell, Jr., 80, of 76 NC Highway 32 North, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in his home. Mr. Hollowell was born in Suffolk, Virginia on March 21, 1942, and was the son of the late Robert P., Sr. and Willie Mae Spivey Hollowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Holland. The retired owner and operator of Robert P. Hollowell & Son, Inc., he had been a member of the Gates County Jaycees, the Sunbury Investment Club, had served on the Gates County Board of Commissioners and the Gates County Board of Education, had served in the Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department and on its Board of Directors, and was a member of the Advisory Board for the Gatesville branch of Southern Bank & Trust Company. A faithful member of Hobbsville Baptist Church, he had served on the Board of Deacons, as the Superintendent of Sunday School, and as a member of the Adult Choir. Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Anne H. Hollowell; three sons, Robert Paul Hollowell, III (wife, Sharon) of Elizabeth City, David Lee Hollowell, Sr. (wife, Lori) of Eure, and Michael Neil Hollowell (wife, Deedra) of Alaska; and Anne's children, Patricia B. Jordan (husband, Gene) of Tyner and Jennings Wayne Bunch, Jr. (wife, Courtnay) of Knightdale. Together Bobby and Anne shared 14 grandchildren, Robbie Hollowell, Trent Parker (wife, Rachel), Jenna Noble (husband, Gregory), Dave Hollowell, Kellie Hollowell, Amber Madison (husband, Jared), Michael Hollowell, Emma Hollowell, Oliver Hollowell, Caroline Jordan (husband, Ed), Grace Jordan, Noah Jordan, Tripp Bunch and Alexandra Bunch; and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Robin Hollowell of Kill Devil Hills. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 15th, at 4:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Tim Dannelly. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Amedysis Home Care & Hospice, and to friends and neighbors, Earl Blanchard, JoAnn and Ralph Wilkins, Linda Stallings, Wade Casper, Jean Hobbs, and Wanda Morris, for helping them care for Bobby during his period of declining health. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.