Robert Stone "Bob" Ferris

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Robert Ferris passed away peacefully surrounded by family members. He now rejoins his wife of 63 years Charlie, parents Phillip and Olga, siblings Al and Lynn in their heavenly state. He is survived by and will be missed by his siblings, Dick, Dave and Phil of Marin County, children Stephen, Terry, Sunny, Robin and Stone. Also by his thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, California. He joined the Coast Guard shortly after high school. While training in Elizabeth City, North Carolina he met and married Charlie. Together they made their home in Marin County. During his coast guard service in San Francisco bay area he was awarded the Coast Guard Silver LifesavingMedal for his heroic rescue of a drowning child in the San Francisco Bay. Bob worked hard providing for his growing family by working for the Sheet Medal Workers Union and was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus. He held lifetime membership in each. He enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball. He loved his wife and children and traveling the world. In the 70’s he moved north to Corning, California where he bought a small ranch and grew olives for the Lindsey Olive Co. In 2003 he choose another direction and headed east to Florida, where he made his home in Cape Coral. Services will be held in Cape Coral Florida at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday Jan 7th, 2023 at 11:00am. There will be a gathering following the funeral. The family is asking that any donations go, in his behalf Fathers of St Edmund or St. Joseph’s Indian School.
