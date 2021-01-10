Robert Suermann

Robert Edwin Suermann
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Edwin Suermann, age 89, of Darian Dr. Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in St. Louis, MO on January 26, 1931 to the late Edwin Henry Suermann and Florine Schneider Suermann, he was the husband of Patsy Stuart Suermann. Mr. Suermann served his country honorably with the U. S Marine Corps and was a Korean War veteran. He worked most of his career with Westinghouse Electric as an industrial engineer but also worked as a plant manager for IXL of Elizabeth City.
In addition to his wife, Patsy Stuart Suermann, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Potts (Ray) and Donna Dees; a son, Scott Suermann; seven grandchildren, Jennifer McCormac, Michelle Chesnut (Ben), Chris Dees (Michele), Bradley Dees, Holly Dees, Robbie Suermann, and Brooke Suermann; and six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Morgan, Lauren, Eli, Grayson, and Peyton.
A private family graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Suermann family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.