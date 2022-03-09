Robert Tadlock

Robert Wayne Tadlock
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Wayne Tadlock, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Camden, NC while fishing in the Pasquotank River. Born August 27, 1951, in Elizabeth City, NC, Robert was the son of the late Norman H. Tadlock, Sr. and Emma Turner Tadlock.
He is survived by his two daughters, Ami Tadlock Coats (Barry) and Molli Tadlock
DeRosa (JJ) whom he loved and adored beyond compare until he became Pappy to his grandchildren: Erin Lee Coats, Kelli Allison DeRosa, Katherine (Kati) Jewel Coats, James Robert (J.R.) DeRosa and Brody Edward Coats. He is also survived by his sister Brenda Tadlock Wilson (James) of Roxboro, NC, his brother Keith Ray Tadlock (Dianne) of Roxboro, NC, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Norman H. Tadlock, Jr.
Robert grew up closely with the Seymour family in Camden and graduated from Camden County High School in 1970.
After attending College of the Albemarle, he followed in his father's footsteps and began a lifelong career in the insurance business. He started the independent Tadlock Insurance Agency in 1982, from which he retired in 2021.
Robert valued his family as his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. He was devoted to raising his girls and loved them fiercely. His grandchildren knew their Pappy as an affectionate, fun-loving jokester who was always up for a bit of mischief and adventure.
As an active member in the community, he held leadership positions in several organizations, including the Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce. He chaired fundraising events like the Bocce Bash benefiting Special Olympics, and he consistently sponsored numerous youth sports teams through the years. Robert was the catalyst behind adding girls JV sports teams at Northeastern High School and surrounding areas in the 1990s.
His other passions included spending time with his golden retrievers, hunting, working in his garden, cooking for large crowds, hosting parties and watching ACC basketball. He was an avid fisherman and was happiest when he was on the water.
Friends and family are invited to the memorial service Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Dream Hunt and Fishing Program, c/o Terry Boyce, 809 Westwood Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the North Carolina Marine and Estuary Foundation.