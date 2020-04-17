Robert Taylor

Robert Carroll Taylor
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Carroll Taylor, age 64, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City.
Born July 5, 1955 in Martin County, NC to the late William Samuel Taylor and Lena Rawls Taylor, he was the husband of Kathy Taylor and an auto mechanic by trade.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Sipolt (Josh) of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, William Taylor, Jr. (Brenda) of Bear Grass, NC; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, P. O. Box 1254, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Taylor family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.