Robert Wallace
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert Wallace, age 76,of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1944 in Caldwell, LA to the late Woodrow Wallace and Hermine Roberts Wallace and was the the husband of Nancy Buchholz Wallace. He served his country honorably in the US Navy in Viet Nam and after discharge worked in civil service communications for the US government. He was a member of the South Mills Church of Christ. Robert played golf whenever possible and made Knobbs Creek his second home. He enjoyed all sports but was a super LSU fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
In addition to Nancy, his wife of forty-five years, he is survived by two daughters, Sarah Melissa Douglas and husband Shawn of Elizabeth City and Becky Lynn Davis and husband Allen of Hampton, VA; a son, Nathan Alan Wallace and wife Ligaya of Nokesville, VA; and six grandchildren, Brandon, Hannah, Alana, Hayden, Anthony and Dylan.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at South Mills Church of Christ, officiated by Preacher Ron Stuart. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Vets, 414 Elcinoco Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wallace family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.