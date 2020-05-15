Roberta McCabe
ACWORTH, GA - Roberta C. McCabe, 80, passed away on May 13, 2020, surrounded by her Georgia family. She led a great life despite some heartbreaks along the way, always looking for a new adventure. She loved to travel, especially if it included seeing a lighthouse, riding a ferry, or visiting a place of historical significance. A life master bridge player, she was eager to play any card game with anyone who was willing. Everyday dinner was a formal affair, complete with cloth napkins and fancy dishes for even the most basic condiments (she had a special container to hold the Worcestershire Sauce bottle!). She was known for her "Just Ducky" paintings.
It wasn't all fun and games, though. Roberta believed that one should give back to their community, even if in a small way. She accomplished this in myriad ways that included things like bringing dinner to a new neighbor, donating money to causes she believed in, joining and participating in church and community organizations, and serving as a guardian ad litem.
Roberta was predeceased by her mother Catherine Heywang; three children, Anne O'Connell, Heather O'Connell, and Thomas O'Connell; sister Anne Oswald; and two husbands, Robert O'Connell and Donald McCabe. She is survived by seven children: Candy Buebendorf & husband Jeff; Laura O'Connell & husband Brian Maynard; Tara Roberts & husband John; Christine McNamara & husband Keith; Mark McCabe; Laurie Anne Spagnola & husband Joe; and Amy Greenlee & husband Joe; as well as twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
To honor Roberta, do a little something to give back to your community, and then dress up to share a sit-down meal with your family or friends.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 1:30 pm, at Wickenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Acworth, GA. It will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person.