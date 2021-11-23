Roberta Owens

Roberta H. Owens
POWELLS POINT - Celebration of life for Roberta H. Owens will be Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. with Pastor McCory officiating and delivering the eulogy.
Visitation was held Monday, November 22, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
Roberta "Berta" graduated from Currituck Union High School in 1963. After graduation she moved to New York and was employed by the Board of Education of New York over 30 years. After retirement from her job,she returned home to Powells Point, NC to be with her family.
She was a devoted wife to Timothy C. Owens for 54 years, and beloved mother of Terence C Owens and late Terrell Leon Owens.
Left to cherish her memories are Grandson Jamal Amir-Shakur Owens of Canada, her three sisters of Powells Point, NC; one Aunt, Mary E. Douglas of Washington DC; 7 brother-in-Laws; 2 sister-in-Laws; a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and many close friends: especially her sister-in-law Endia D Simpson and her adopted brother Eugene Patterson, but most of all her beloved pet grandbaby, Supreme Owens.