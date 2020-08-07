Roderick A. Canada
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Roderick A. Canada, 72 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Keith L. Smith, officiating. Interment will be held in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Roderick leaves to cherish his memories- His loving wife Jacquelyn I. Canada, and son Darrius R. Turner, both of Elizabeth City NC. Four sister in-laws Ruby. Reeves, Yvonne Turner both of Orange New Jersey. Ernestine Turner, Arthurlyn Elliott and Carol Johnson, all of Elizabeth City NC. Three Brother in-laws Kenneth Reeves of Orange New Jersey, Clifton Elliott of Elizabeth City and Arthur C Turner Jr (Desiree) of Antioch Tennessee. A very special nephew Robert "Rabbit" Boyd (Janet) of Baltimore Maryland. Also including a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives near and far. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Canada family.