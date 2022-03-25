Mr. Rodney Duwayne Morgan, 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehab, Elizabeth City, NC. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC , on May 14, 1958 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Morgan. He was the husband of Sharon Hufton Morgan. In addition to his mother and wife, he also leaves to cherish his memories: three brothers, Laverne Morgan, Timmy Morgan (Cindy) and Randy Reeder; step-father, Louie Reeder (Claudia); step-daughter, Kristy Phthisic and grandson, Noah Phthisic and several nephews, nieces, and friends. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his special brother, Thomas Morgan. Duwayne retired from Frito-Lay after 29 years. He was an avid sports fan, The LA Raiders and UNC Tarheels were his favorite teams. Life Celebration Services for Mr. Morgan will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church, Hertford, NC. Professional Services of Comfort is being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
