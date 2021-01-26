Rodney Lee Mullen, Sr., age 58, of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Rodney was born January 2, 1963 to the late Benny Mullen and Louise Virginia McPherson Mullen and was raised by Evelyn McPherson of Elizabeth City and the late Rev. Horace McPherson. He was the husband of Karen Michelle Mullen. Rodney worked as a lumber grader for J. W. Jones Lumber Company for thirty-three years. He was a member of Bethel AME Zion Church. Rodney was a dedicated son, husband, father and brother and will be deeply missed by his family and community. In addition to his wife and mother, Rodney is survived by four sons, Rodney Mullen Jr., Roney Mullen, Robert Mullen, and Corey Mullen; and daughter, Coreen Mullen, all of Elizabeth City; his twin brother, Ronald Mullen of Elizabeth City; brothers, Adam Mullen (Naomi) of Havelock, NC, Frederick Mullen (Patricia), Benny Mullen, and Phillip Mullen (Pam) all of Elizabeth City; and a sister, Carlotta Mullen of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Mullen. Out of concern for everyone’s safety at this time, a private family gathering will be held at a later time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Mullen family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
