Roger Lee Godfrey, 64 of Elizabeth, City, NC passed on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was the son of the late Walter Neil Godfrey, Sr. and the late Pearlie Johnson Godfrey. He was the sixth of nine children. He was predeceased by both of his parents and two of his brothers, Garland Godfrey, Sr. and Donnell Godfrey. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Banks Cowell (Je'Keith) and La Keisha Phillips. He is also survived by his grandson Je 'Keith Cowell, Jr. His other surviving siblings include Kenneth E. Godfrey (Deidre), Wonnell Godfrey Sr., Walter N. Godfrey,Jr.(Lynnell), Clyndell Godfrey (Pamela), Jacqueline G. Williams (Ronny) and Gilbert Godfrey (Sarah) Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 22. 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 1166 Ball Road, Elizabeth City. With Minister Glendora G.Brothers, officiating and Pastor Frederick Godfrey as Eulogist. A viewing will be on Friday from 5-7p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home whereby you can greet the family.
