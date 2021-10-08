Roger M. Crane

Roger Mahler Crane, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his home. Born in Morris County, NJ on August 15, 1942 to the late Harry Oliver Crane and Gertrude Mahler Crane, he was the husband for fifty years to Glenda Wood Crane. Roger served his country honorably in the U. S. Army, receiving a Purple Heart for his service in Viet Nam. He was a pharmacist for over forty years in this area and was most recently employed by Tarheel Pharmacy. A former Scout Master, Roger remained active as an assistant to Troop 162. He was a member of Newland United Methodist Church and the Pasquotank Ruritan Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Chris Crane and wife Nori; a grandchild, Erin Crane; a sister, Corinna Giezendanner and husband Paul; and a brother, Greg Crane and wife Susan. He was predeceased by a brother, Bill Crane. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer and the Rev. Toni Wood officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . The family will greet visitors immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Newland United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o 955 Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Crane. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
