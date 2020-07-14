Roger Trueblood, Sr.

Roger Lee Trueblood, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Roger Lee Trueblood, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 8, 1944 to the late Raymond and Sally Trueblood. Roger worked for Ford Motor Company at the Norfolk Assembly Plant for forty-two years. He worked there until the doors closed. He was a devoted husband, father, granddaddy, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Allen Trueblood of the home; a daughter, Sherry Trueblood Gibbs (Levi) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Roger Lee Trueblood, Jr. (Jean) of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, Cary Glenn Trueblood; a daughter, Linda Louise Trueblood; a great granddaughter; a great grandson; three sisters; and two brothers
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank, Tanya, Kathleen, and Kierra of Community Hospice for their compassion, care, and support. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Trueblood family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.