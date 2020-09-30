Ronald Bunch, Sr.
HAMPTON - Ronald S. Bunch, Jr., "Chubby", passed away at the age of 77 lovingly surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Sentara CarePlex in Hampton, VA., after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.
Ronald was born in Edenton, NC, on December 17, 1942. He graduated from John A. Holmes High School, Edenton, NC and went on to become a proud graduate of the Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding. Chubby retired from the shipyard in 1997 after 36 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed taking care of his yard and garden and sharing his vegetables with everyone!
In these years he also loved spending time with his three grandsons building memories together while playing in the sandbox he built them or the dirt in his garden, fishing and riding in the go cart back at his home place in NC. He also appreciated special time spent with his son, Ronnie, helping him at home and in NC getting wood, and caring for his yard and garden.
Preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Stella Bunch and his sister Lorene Hare.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Woodley); his children, Kathryn Knowles (David), Beth Berry (Andy), and Ronnie Bunch; his grandchildren Jonathan Knowles with his wife Kaylie, and their son, Allwyn, and Drew and Matthew Berry. He is also survived by his sisters Lois Bryant and Charlotte Bunch, and many other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all, especially his lifelong friend, Kenny Kurtz.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scott Kruger and nurse Farah for their extra loving care and attention. We also appreciate all of the other doctors and nurses at Sentara CarePlex, Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sentara Brock Cancer Center Healing Garden (sentarabrockcancercenter.com). Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith.