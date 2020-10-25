Ronald Elliott

Ronald Larry Elliott
ELIZABETH CITY - Ronald "Ronnie" Larry Elliott, age 63, of Nixonton Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Perquimans County, NC on May 21, 1957 to the late Oliver Cecil Elliott and Marie White Elliott, he was the husband of Janice Johnson Elliott. Ronnie was the Branch Manager for Waste Industries.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Johnathan Elliott of Elizabeth City, NC; seven sisters, Louise Copley, Katherine Lane, Ruth White, Beverly Forbes, and Sandra Armidon, all of Elizabeth City, NC, and Joyce Spafford (Jack) and Carolyn White of Hertford, NC ; two brothers, Bobby Elliott (Portia) of Elizabeth City, NC and Robert Elliott of Hertford, NC; and several nieces and nephews. Ronnie is also survived by his in-laws who he loved as if they were born into his family, mother-in-law Audrey Johnson; sisters-in-law Beverly Leary (Steve), Helen Meads (Kevin), and Sarah Johnson (Bruce); and brother-in-law Phillip Johnson (Annette). He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald Elliott and Randy Elliott; father-in-law John Johnson; and brother-in-law Craig H. Johnson.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Elliott family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.