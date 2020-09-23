Ronald Glenn Gregory
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Ronald Glenn Gregory will be Saturday September 26,2020 at 12 noon at Memory Garden Cemetery Elizabeth City NC. Bishop Little Joe Powell, Jr Pastor/ Eulogist. Visitation will be Friday September 25,2020 at Stallings Funeral home from 5 to 7.
Ronald is the son of the late Curtis and Mary Lucille Gregory Sr. Ronald was a devoted father and loving grandfather. He loved his family and friends. Ronnie enjoyed making everyone that he came in contact with laugh and have a good time. He loved to cook and listen to Bishop Little Joe Powell jr on WGAI on Sunday mornings. He loved quartet music and his favorite group was The Gospel Jubilee's of Elizabeth City North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his sister Pamela Gregory and two brothers Curtis Gregory Jr and James Michael Gregory Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters Kenisha Bernice Gregory and Jacqueline Gregory, one son Antonio Reese, two granddaughters Arya's Seymore and Ta'Nia Seymore, one grandson Ryan Seymore Jr and five sisters Phyllis Beasley(Earl), Sandra Walker, Audrey Brite(John), Gloria Figgs(Allen), Rhonda Bryant(Donnie), one brother Clinton Gregory(Karen) two sister-in-laws Geraldine Gregory and Debbie Gregory, two god daughters Veronica Brite and Tracie Swaine two god sisters Felica Riddick and FeliCa Griffin and three special friends Joyce Gregory, Dexter Brite Sr, and Jean Skinner and a hosts of aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends