Ronald Holley

CORAPEAKE - Celebration of life for Ronald Holley will be Friday, March 17, 2023 1:00 p.m. New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, Corapeake, North Carolina. Viewing will be one hour before service.He leaves to Cherish his memories four siblings: William P. Holley, Sr. (Alice) of Gatesville, NC, Richard T. Holley (Edith) of Hobbsville, NC, Katrina Rogers (George) of Suffolk, VA and Pastor Donald K. Holley (Avis) of Elizabeth City, NC; one aunt, Ruth Beamon of Nashville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Tags

