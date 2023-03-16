...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
CORAPEAKE - Celebration of life for Ronald Holley will be Friday, March 17, 2023 1:00 p.m. New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, Corapeake, North Carolina. Viewing will be one hour before service.He leaves to Cherish his memories four siblings: William P. Holley, Sr. (Alice) of Gatesville, NC, Richard T. Holley (Edith) of Hobbsville, NC, Katrina Rogers (George) of Suffolk, VA and Pastor Donald K. Holley (Avis) of Elizabeth City, NC; one aunt, Ruth Beamon of Nashville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Holley family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
