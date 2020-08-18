Ronald Keith McKinney

Ronald "Ronny" Keith McKinney
ELIZABETH CITY - Ronald "Ronny" Keith McKinney, age 64, of Fearing Ave., Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. Born on January 2, 1956 to the late Richard Hoyt McKinney and Eudora Patrick McKinney, he was married to Kay Griffin McKinney for thirty nine years. Ronny worked as an Aircraft Mechanical Parts Repairer Leader at the Aviation Logistics Command until his retirement. He had a passion and love for music and played in many different bands over the years. He was an accomplished musician playing lead guitar, bass guitar, and drums. Ronny loved playing golf, fishing and model trains. He also enjoyed his motorcycles, but nothing ever came close to the love he had for his wife and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Amber Lynn McKinney and Alisa Romaine McKinney, both of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Freda McKinney; a brother, Jimmy McKinney and his wife, Renee; and two grandchildren, Dylan Edward McKinney and Abigail Caroline Randolph.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the McKinney family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.