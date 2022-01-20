Ronald Lane

Ronald E. Lane

WALTON, IN - Ronald E. Lane went to live in the Glory of the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021.

He was born April 13, 1949, in Hertford, North Carolina, to William and Sallie (Ayscue) Lane, who preceded him in death.

His siblings are Steve (Sharon) Lane; Vernon (Pam) Lane; Michael (Angie) Lane; Stanley (Sheree) Lane; Alton (Rakhsheed) Lane; Jerry Lane; Sandra (Kenny) Lane; and Claudia (David) Hurdle.

He married Cheryl (Robertson) Lane on April 6, 1991. They have two adult children, son Matthew (Jessica) Lane and one grandson, Griffin Cicalo; and daughter Katie Lane. All of them survive him.

A celebration of Ron's life was held at Living Truth Bible Church 3017 East State Road 218 Walton, IN 46994 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Church.

