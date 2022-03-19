Mr. Ronald Q. Nixon, Sr., 65 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Gymnasium of Northeastern High School, Elizabeth City, NC with Elder Dena Banks, Officiating and Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Eulogist. A walk-through viewing will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Moments of Music and Reflection will begin at 5:30 p.m. He will be then laid to rest on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the West Lawn Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife of the home, Rosaline Nixon; his children, Kimberly Wynn, Ronald Nixon, Jr., (Lea), Travon Nixon (Jeannine) of Newport News, VA, Patrice Sutton (Chris), Nkemkah Nixon, Teahna Nixon and Raheem Nixon all of Elizabeth City, NC; eight grandchildren; his mother, Lillian B. Nixon of Elizabeth City, NC; his siblings, Donald Nixon (Gwen), Bernadine Spence (Tony), Vicki Nixon, Claude Siler-Nixon (Dawn) of Tampa, FL, Katrina Sutton (Eleck) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
