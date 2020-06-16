Ronald Sawyer

Ronald Gerald Sawyer
AHOSKIE - Ronald Gerald "Jerry" Sawyer, age 69, of Creekside Care in Ahoskie, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1950 in Pasquotank County. Jerry was co-owner and operator of M. G. Sawyer's Clothing Store where he worked for many years with his late parents, M. G. "Red" Sawyer and Earline Alexander Sawyer, and his sister,
Jackie.
Jerry is survived by a nephew, Jeremy T. Smith and son, Sawyer of Kitty Hawk; a niece, Andrea S. Jones, her husband, Ian and their son, Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother-in-law, Tommy "Smitty" Smith of Elizabeth City; an uncle, Donald Alexander and his wife Miriam of Elizabeth City; an aunt, Valna "Peanut" Jones of Hertford, NC; and many cousins and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Smith; his aunts, Shirley Basnight, Affie Bateman, Doloris Chambers and Fannie Creef; and an uncle, Ronald Keith Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 in memory of Jerry Sawyer.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.