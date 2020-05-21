Ronald Sherman, Sr.

Ronald David Sherman, Sr.
GRANDY - Ronald David Sherman, Sr., age 52, of Grandy, NC passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 of natural causes while stopped near San Antonio, Texas. Ron was born November 25, 1967 in Baltimore, MD and lived in the greater Baltimore area until relocating to Grandy, North Carolina in 2006. For the past fourteen years Ron has been an over-the-road truck driver working formerly for Schneider Trucking and until his death with Melton Truck Lines. He loved his family, being outdoors and truck driving. Ron left a work legacy of excellence, efficiency, and dedication. He cherished completing jobs by exceeding expectations; and had little patience if folks he interfaced with did not embrace this same ethic. His tenacity caused him to be assigned difficult deliveries with challenging timelines (which he enjoyed).
Ron is survived by his wife, Lenora Lynn Fulcher Sherman of Grandy, NC; his daughters Kellie Sheldon and wife, Kelly Sue of Newport News, VA, Karen Sherman of Oxford, AL; his sons, Ronald Sherman, Jr, and Molly Gorzyca of Coinjock, NC, and Donald Sherman and wife Alisa of Norfolk, VA from his marriage to Lenora, and son, Michael Sherman from Baltimore, MD from a previous marriage; grandchildren, Jason, Ronald, Tyler, Aliya, and Raylan; his parents, Ed and Karen Sherman of Frederick, MD and Donald Bowlin of Hanover, PA; his sisters, Jennifer Gerace and husband Robert of Rising Sun, MD and Kelly Lovell and husband Chris of Hanover, PA; his brother, Jason Sherman of Cantonement, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Laurel Memorial Gardens officiated by his Dad.
