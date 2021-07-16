Ronald Wayne Weeks, age 82, of the Newland Township of Elizabeth City, NC, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County on December 4, 1938 to the late Paul Baxter Weeks, Jr. and Mildred Eason Weeks, he was the husband of Kay White Weeks of the residence. Wayne was a member of Ramoth Gilead Batist Church since 1950. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a skilled and respected farmer and enjoyed raising beef cattle. Wayne especially loved riding Tadmore, his beloved Tennessee Walking Horse; his many quail hunts and being outside with nature. He will be deeply missed by his family, his church family and neighbors. In addition to Kay, his wife of fifty-seven years, Wayne is survived by his sisters, Kaye W. Ventura and Debbie W. Woodley and husband, Tom; brothers, Larry Weeks and Kevin Weeks and wife, Robin; sister-in-law, Jean Weeks; and brothers-in-law, Ben Stallings and Doug Banks. He is predeceased by his sisters, Janet Stallings, Lydia Bright and Paula Banks; and a brother, Dudley Weeks. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ken Littleton officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. There will be a visitation Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, c/o Lynn Weeks, 598 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Weeks family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
