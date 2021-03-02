Ronald Z. Maupin, Sr.

Ronald Zane Maupin, Sr., 64, of 1288 County Line Road, died Friday, February 26, 2021 in his home where he was surrounded by his family. Mr. Maupin was born in Jefferson County, KY on October 19, 1956, and was the son of the late Gwendell Zane Maupin and Thelma Elizabeth Stewart Maupin. A retired automobile mechanic, he was a Baptist by faith. A veteran, he served in the Air Force from 1975 to 1979 having attained the rank of Sergeant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Sue Humston (deceased husband, Wayne). Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Karen Paris Maupin; a daughter, April Maupin Godwin (husband, Mark) of Ahoskie; two sons, Ronald Zane Maupin, Jr. (wife, Tiffany) of Tyner and Aaron Dean Maupin (wife, Amanda) of Hertford; a brother, Alan Wendell Maupin (wife, Gloria) of Mount Washington, KY; seven grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Kristen, Shara, Carmen, Ephrim, Walker, and Gwendolyn; an aunt, an uncle, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Per the request of the family, a private service will be held. Friends may join the family for a time of fellowship and to celebrate his life on Saturday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, online at www.kidney.org. Miller and Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
