Ronda White

Ronda Faye Mann White

ELIZABETH CITY - Ronda Faye Mann White, 59, of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, December 20, 2021 at her residence.

Life Celebration Service will take place on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, "Where Service is Our Ministry".

