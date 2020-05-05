Ronnie Ferebee
MOYOCK - Ronnie Lee "Vern" Ferebee, age 62, of Moyock, NC died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital. He was born December 30, 1957 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Clyde Ferebee and Myrtle Bell Phillips Ferebee and was the husband of Linda Ferebee of the home. He retired from civil service logistics for the U.S. Coast Guard and was a U.S. Air Force Sergeant.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Brandy Dorsch (William) of PA; a son, Casey Roark of FL; a sister, Daisy Thompson (Dan) and family of GA; a brother, Clyde "Buster" Ferebee (Diane) of Moyock, NC; three grandchildren, Liam Dorsch of OK, Xander Dorsch and Harrison Dorsch both of PA; a niece, Dana; two nephews, Marty and Charlie; a great niece, Hannah; and three great nephews, Troy Michael, Joshua, and Tripp.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Ferebee family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.